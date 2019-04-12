Analyzing TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (TBLT) & Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH does not pay a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

This table compares TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH $15.29 million 1.31 -$27.65 million N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker $13.98 billion 1.56 $605.20 million $8.15 17.72

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Profitability

This table compares TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker 4.62% 16.73% 6.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Stanley Black & Decker 0 2 15 0 2.88

Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus target price of $155.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/ wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening products and systems to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace industries, and others; sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment for use in the construction of large and small diameter pipelines, as well as provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools and accessories. This segment also serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. Its Security segment designs, supplies, and installs commercial electronic security systems and provides electronic security services; offers healthcare solutions, which include asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; and sells automatic doors to commercial customers. This segment serves consumers, retailers, educational, financial, and healthcare institutions, as well as commercial, governmental, and industrial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.