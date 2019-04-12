Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kornit Digital (KRNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2019 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

4/4/2019 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/4/2019 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/27/2019 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/21/2019 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/14/2019 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/5/2019 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/27/2019 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/21/2019 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/14/2019 – Kornit Digital was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $970.60 million, a PE ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 0.98. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.11 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,305,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,610,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,606 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 570,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 772.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 435,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 385,354 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

