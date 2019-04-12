Analysts Set Expectations for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 864,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 824,484 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $38,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.