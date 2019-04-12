Analysts Set Enerplus Corp (ERF) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Enerplus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,013,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,208,000 after acquiring an additional 276,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Enerplus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,013,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,208,000 after acquiring an additional 276,520 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,556,000 after purchasing an additional 902,108 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,080,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 518,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $26,268,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $9.27 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.