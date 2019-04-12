Analysts Set Continental AG (CTTAF) Price Target at $157.50

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.50.

CTTAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.00. 4,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804. Continental has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $273.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

