Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Target Price at $97.00

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Sidoti started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $306,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 65,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,319. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.31. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.66 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.91%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

