Analysts Offer Predictions for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.