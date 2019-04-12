Analysts Offer Predictions for Cerner Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Cerner in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $77.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Cerner stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cerner has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Cerner by 72.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

