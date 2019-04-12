Analysts Offer Predictions for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.29). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($8.55) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($7.68) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.18. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 1,016.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALNY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,519.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,846 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

