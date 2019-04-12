Analysts Expect Veru Inc (VERU) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Veru posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 111.10% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 22,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $32,132.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $53,206 and have sold 125,600 shares valued at $184,632. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veru by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,276. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

