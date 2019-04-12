Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the lowest is $4.24 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $16.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $17.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 188,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,722. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WEALTHFRONT Corp bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

