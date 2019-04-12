Analysts Expect Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.19 Million

Analysts expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to announce sales of $95.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.76 million to $96.13 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $83.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $395.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $404.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $439.14 million, with estimates ranging from $373.69 million to $461.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $93.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $29.44 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

