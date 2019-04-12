Analysts Expect Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.19 Million

Analysts expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to announce sales of $95.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.76 million to $96.13 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $83.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $395.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $404.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $439.14 million, with estimates ranging from $373.69 million to $461.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stag Industrial.
Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $93.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STAG opened at $29.44 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.
Stag Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
