Analysts Expect JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Announce $0.41 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 60,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,042. 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,502,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,330. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.