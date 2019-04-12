Analysts Expect Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.76, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,646,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,463,732. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,758,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,046,000 after buying an additional 486,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,564,000 after buying an additional 937,224 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.47. 16,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,499. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.