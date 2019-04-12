Analysts Anticipate New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Million

Brokerages expect that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report $59.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.19 million and the highest is $60.00 million. New Age Beverages reported sales of $11.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 415.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $302.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.47 million to $320.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $304.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Age Beverages.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of NBEV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 150,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $895,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Age Beverages by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

