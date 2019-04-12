Analysts Anticipate BankUnited (BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $328.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,408. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

