Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc (AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post sales of $9.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.75 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $25.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.77 million to $37.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million.

AGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Agenus stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.07. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 10,135,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 310,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 950,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,360,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,477,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 412,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the period. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

