Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Holdings Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 820.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 9,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $288,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $74,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $18,964.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,570 shares of company stock worth $10,732,094. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $111.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $112.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

