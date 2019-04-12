Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $69.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.16.

APC stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $245,766,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1,550.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,295,821 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $232,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,016 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,514,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $592,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 4,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,445,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

