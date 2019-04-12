Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $152,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $168,353.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.18 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

