Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $128,000 in Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,601,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 122,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,971,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 173,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,366,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS opened at $65.32 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $765.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 234,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,439. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,454 shares of company stock worth $4,875,094. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

