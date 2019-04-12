Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $124,000 in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,258 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $132,093.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,719 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $101,438.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,320 shares of company stock worth $665,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

MGRC stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.45%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

