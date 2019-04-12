Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $111,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 43.67%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $210,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,871.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $109,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,569. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

