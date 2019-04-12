Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce sales of $75.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.90 million and the lowest is $73.14 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $58.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $327.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $344.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $404.27 million, with estimates ranging from $323.30 million to $452.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $89.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

In other news, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $70,503.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,982.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $244,089.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,243.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,492 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,059. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $981.19 million, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.