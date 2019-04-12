AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.07

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 929329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $415.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 203.39%.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,055,468,355.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,923,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,767 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,245,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,958,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,958,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,826 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,222 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:COLD)

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

