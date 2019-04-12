Americas Silver (USAS) Given a $4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 16,903.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 410,753 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,504,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 287,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 277,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter.

About Americas Silver

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

