American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC Has $506,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 248,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 144,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/american-financial-network-advisory-services-llc-has-506000-stake-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.