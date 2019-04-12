American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.12 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,362,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,203,000 after acquiring an additional 267,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,879,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,570,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,570,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,363,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,950,000 after acquiring an additional 241,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIT opened at $61.14 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

