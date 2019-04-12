American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,640 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $88.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/american-century-companies-inc-has-6-54-million-position-in-ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.