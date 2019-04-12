American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,382 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.31% of Washington Federal worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,528,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,912,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 327,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,516,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/american-century-companies-inc-boosts-stake-in-washington-federal-inc-wafd.html.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.