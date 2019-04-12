Ameresco Inc (AMRC) EVP Sells $33,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,097,372 shares in the company, valued at $18,106,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ameresco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 127,758 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

