Amalgamated Bank Invests $412,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Stock

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,022,000 after acquiring an additional 88,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 670,395.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,220,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,119 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,995,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,381,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $487,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Sidoti set a $73.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark set a $66.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Invests $412,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/amalgamated-bank-invests-412000-in-amn-healthcare-services-inc-amn-stock.html.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.