Amalgamated Bank Has $462,000 Position in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $66,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.40 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

