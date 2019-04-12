Amalgamated Bank Has $448,000 Position in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Navient were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

