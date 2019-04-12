Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,032 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MO opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/altria-group-inc-mo-stake-lowered-by-equitable-trust-co.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.