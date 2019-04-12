Altagas Ltd (ALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Altagas from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Altagas stock opened at C$18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.98. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -8.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Altagas’s payout ratio is -92.61%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

