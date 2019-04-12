Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $1,100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,324.14.

GOOGL opened at $1,209.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

