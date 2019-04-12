Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,516,567,000 after buying an additional 113,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,676,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,949,013,000 after buying an additional 50,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,010,587,000 after buying an additional 3,998,724 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,290,040,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $1,844.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,965.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.02.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
