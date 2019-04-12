Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,516,567,000 after buying an additional 113,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,676,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,949,013,000 after buying an additional 50,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,010,587,000 after buying an additional 3,998,724 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,290,040,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,844.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,965.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/alpha-windward-llc-lowers-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.