Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 1,016.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.