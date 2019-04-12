Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.
