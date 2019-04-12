Allion Market Capitalization Hits $1,800.00 (ALL)

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Allion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Allion has a total market cap of $1,800.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Allion has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000320 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Allion Coin Profile

Allion (CRYPTO:ALL) is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. Allion’s official website is www.trollpay.com . Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all

Buying and Selling Allion

Allion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Allion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Allion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Allion using one of the exchanges listed above.

