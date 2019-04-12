AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $804.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 122,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $3,679,256.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,826.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,514 shares of company stock worth $6,020,020. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

