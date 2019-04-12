Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Lifted by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Allergan were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Allergan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allergan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allergan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Allergan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.30.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

