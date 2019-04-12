Allergan plc (AGN) Position Decreased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,702,000 after acquiring an additional 483,860 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 214,955 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,917,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allergan to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.30.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Allergan plc (AGN) Position Decreased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/allergan-plc-agn-position-decreased-by-gofen-glossberg-llc-il.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.