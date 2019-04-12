Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $161.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $632,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,398,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $388,934,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,816,000 after acquiring an additional 691,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 726,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after acquiring an additional 288,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 861,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.