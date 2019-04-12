Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $161.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.
ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.
Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $632,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,398,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $388,934,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,816,000 after acquiring an additional 691,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 726,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after acquiring an additional 288,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 861,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
