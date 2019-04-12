Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of ALDR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 670,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,552. The firm has a market cap of $863.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.80. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

