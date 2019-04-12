Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $17,647.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00362877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.01394412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00223040 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005591 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.