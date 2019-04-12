Albany International Corp. (AIN) Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Albany International were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,552,000 after purchasing an additional 146,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,937,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Albany International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,937,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:AIN opened at $72.47 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Albany International had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $251.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

