AlarmCom (ALRM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ALRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,627. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $38,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,565,498.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,544 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 168.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

