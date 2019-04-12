Alamos Gold Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst P. Russo anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.84 price target on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

NYSE AGI opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,412,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,698,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,305,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,036,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,482 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

