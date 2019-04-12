Akumin Inc (AKU) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Akumin alerts:

AKU opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.24 million and a P/E ratio of 59.38. Akumin has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.43.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.